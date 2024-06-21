Galway Bay FM

Substantial increase in number of homes being built in Galway this year

The number of homes being built across Galway city and county so far this year has already exceeded 2023’s end of year total.

Work has begun on building 1,109 homes across Galway city and county in the first four months of this year.

While by the END of 2023, 1,172 construction commencement notices had been received by both local authorities.

Nationally, work has begun on the building of over 30 thousand new homes in the first 4 months of this year.

Brian Hayes Chief Executive of the BPFI says almost half of the new homes being built are apartments.

