Substantial funding for two county Galway Greenway projects

A combined 315 thousand euro has been announced for two county Galway Greenway projects.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has announced that the proposed Connemara Greenway will receive 240 thousand euro, while much debated Quiet Man Greenway project, in the East of the county, will receive 75 thousand euro for preparatory works.

In Connemara, the grant will provide for preliminary design and environmental evaluation works between Clifden and Kylemore Abbey and from Clifden to Derrigimlagh.

Meanwhile in east Galway, the allocation will fund a project appraisal plan and concept and feasibility design works between Athenry and Milltown.

It’s part of a 4.2 million euro Government investment in 26 Greenway projects nationwide through the Carbon Tax Fund.

Green Party Galway Senator Pauline O'Reilly says it's fantastic news for Greenway campaigns across Galway