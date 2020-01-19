Substantial funding for projects in Ballindereen and Tuam

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 70 thousand euro has been awarded to community projects in Ballindereen and Tuam

The bulk of the funding, 57 thousand euro, has been allocated to Ballindereen GAA club for its Disability Access Programme.

The grant to Ballindereen will fund the development of disability friendly parking, disability friendly playground equipment and a wheelchair accessible toilet adjacent to the stand.

Meanwhile, the Garrafrauns Community Centre in Tuam will receive 13 thousand to insulate its interior walls.

The funding has been announced by Junior Minister and Galway East TD Sean Canney.

Minister Canney says funding for these types of projects is vital for promoting inclusivity.

