Substantial funding for Men’s Sheds in Galway

Written by on 14 January 2019

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Over 300 Men’s Sheds nationwide are set to benefit from funding worth half a million euro.

The money has been issued to sheds across the country today, having been announced by the Department of Rural and Community Development last year.

Galway Men’s Sheds which are included are

· Athenry – €1,495 – for installation of CCTV and alarm

· Dunmore – €1,495 – for lawnmower, power washer, leaf blower, strimmer, etc

· Gort – €1,500 – for renovation of building and relevant materials

· Headford – €1,495 – for enhancements to access to Men`s Shed

· Kinvara – €1,495 – for purchase of polytunnel and power tools

· Loughrea/Carrabane – €1,495 for material for polytunnel and raised beds

· Portumna – €1,250 – for enhancement of polytunnel and garden space

· Tuam – €1,365 – for purchase of printer, TV and Charnwood dust extractor’.

Junior Minister Ciaran Cannon says Men’s Sheds offer a safe, comfortable and inclusive environment where men of all ages can share skills, work on meaningful projects and connect with their communities’.

