Substantial funding for marine infrastructure projects across Galway

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- 350 thousand euro has been approved for a number of marine infrastructure projects at piers and harbours across Galway.

The allocation is part of a national pot of 33 million euro under the EU Brexit Adjustment Reserve.

The works include repairs to storm walls, pier walls and slipways; installation of rails, warning signage and ring buoys, as well as equipment repair.

The beneficiaries in Galway are Inishbofin, Cleggan, Blackweir, Spiddal, Inver, Loughaun Beg, Aircin, Sconnsa and Ballyconneely.

Print Friendly, PDF & EmailPrint

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR