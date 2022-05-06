Substantial funding for marine infrastructure projects across Galway

From Galway Bay FM newsroom- 350 thousand euro has been approved for a number of marine infrastructure projects at piers and harbours across Galway.

The allocation is part of a national pot of 33 million euro under the EU Brexit Adjustment Reserve.

The works include repairs to storm walls, pier walls and slipways; installation of rails, warning signage and ring buoys, as well as equipment repair.

The beneficiaries in Galway are Inishbofin, Cleggan, Blackweir, Spiddal, Inver, Loughaun Beg, Aircin, Sconnsa and Ballyconneely.