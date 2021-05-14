Substantial funding for LIS scheme for county Galway minor roads

print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Just under 900 thousand euro has been announced for the Local Improvement Scheme for county Galway minor roads.

Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys has made the allocation of €876,959 to Galway County Council under the LIS.

The LIS allows non-council roads to be upgraded, with a local contribution.

Eligible roads include those providing access to parcels of agricultural land, areas needed for harvesting purposes including turf or seaweed or non-public roads leading to amenities such as graveyards, beaches, piers or mountains.

Galway based Senator Sean Kyne says since the LIS was reintroduced in 2017 it has provided much needed funding for small roads across the county.