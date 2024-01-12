Galway Bay FM

12 January 2024

Substantial funding for Galway tech projects assisting those with disabilities

A combined one hundred and forty thousand in government funding has been awarded to Galway technology projects that improve the lives of those with a disability.

Brothers of Charity West and HSE Community Healthcare West have been awarded seventy thousand euros each for their projects.

Brothers of Charity West will work on a assistive technology framework project.

While HSE Community Healthcare West will use their funding to develop a template for assistive technology devices for children with disabilities.

It’s hoped the funding which was announced by Minister for Disabilities Anne Rabbitte will aid in implementing and sustaining these projects in the long term.

 

