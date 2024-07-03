Substantial funding for Galway East heritage projects

Seventeen heritage projects in Galway East are to share an allocation of 358 thousand euro from the Heritage Council.

Topping the list with allocations are Cuan Beo with 45 thousand euro and Vincent Wildlife Trust at 42 thousand.

Other projects to benefit from between 2,500 thousand euro to 25 thousand are Donaghpatrick / Kilcoona Heritage Society, Abbeyknockmoy Cultural Heritage, Friends of Tuam Heritage, Ballindereen Community Centre, Select Vestry of the Aughrim & Creagh Parish Union, Kilchreest Castledaly Community Development Group, Milltown Community Council and The Galway Traveller Movement.

Seven County Council projects will share 155 thousand euro and they include audits of Holy Wells and oral heritage recordings, Mountbellew Poor Law Union Collection Digitisation, Gort Town Hall, and Athenry Town Halls restoration.

Galway East TD Sean Canney has compliemented Marie Mannion Heritage Officer in Galway County Council for her role in helping to secure this level of funding for these valuable projects.