Substantial funding for Coastal Protection Works in Leenane village

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The village of Leenane in Connemara is to get 200,000 euro for coastal protection works

The funding has been confirmed to Galway based Senator Sean Kyne by Minister Patrick O’Donovan, Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works

There’s been a history of flooding in Leenane, most recently during storm Eleanor in January 2018 but also on many occasions in recent years.

Senator Kyne says this latest funding will be used to secure weak spots along the coast near the hotel outside Leenane village and between the bridge and carpark in the village centre.

He says the building of coastal defence walls and the strengthening of defences will protect homes and businesses in the community from any future flooding