Substantial funding announced for 20 community groups and buildings in Galway city

Substantial funding has been awarded to 20 community groups and buildings in Galway city.

The pot of 110 thousand euro has been approved by the Galway City Local Community Development Committee under the 2020 Community Enhancement Programme.

The funding will provide capital grants towards the maintenance, improvement and upkeep of community centres and buildings in targeted disadvantaged areas across the city.

The largest allocation of over €25,000 has been awarded to the Doughiska/Roscam/Ardaun Community Development Company for a new outdoor communal area.

Galway Autism Partnership has been granted €12,000 for enhancement works – with the Brothers of Charity set to receive €10,000 to install a new outdoor space and enhance its sensory garden.

Meanwhile, smaller grants have been allocated to groups including Croí na Gaillimhe, Shantalla Men’s Shed and Galway Simon Community.