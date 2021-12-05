Substantial funding allocated for Connemara walking trail

Galway Bay Fm Newsroon – Half a million euro has been allocated to develop the Seanadh Mhach trail in Connemara.

The funding has been awarded to Údarás na Gaeltachta under the Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

As part of the development, it’s hoped to improve 9 kilometres of surface already along the trail and to add a further 10 kilometres to the walking, cycling and nature trail.

The work will be carried out in conjunction with local stakeholders, landowners, social employment schemes and Galway County Council, along with other community development organisations and agencies.