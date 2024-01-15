Galway Bay FM

15 January 2024

~1 minutes read

Substantial CLÁR funding for nine Galway projects

Share story:
Substantial CLÁR funding for nine Galway projects

Over €315,000 in funding has been announced for nine Galway projects under the CLÁR programme

Each of the projects, spanning amenity areas to meals on wheels, are receiving various amounts up to €51,000 under the latest round of funding.

€51,000 has been granted toward Cleas Crafts in Inis Oírr, while €41,000 will go toward the development of Lettermullen Community Hall and health and safety work at Páirc Spraoi.

€50,000 has been granted toward a walking track and sensory garden in Dunmore, and another €50,000 for upgrades to outdoor facilities at Ballinakill National School in Loughrea.

The top amount has also been given to Miltown Community Council for a walkway on the river bank, and to Meels on Wheels in Ballinasloe.

Arran Development Co-operative will receive €45,000 for a beach seating area, along with €28,000 for a reference library.

While Ballinakill, Leitir Mealláin will get €21,000 to improve an amenity viewing area.

Share story:

Roadworks lasting three weeks to get underway on Coast Road in Oranmore tomorrow morning

Three-week roadworks are set to get underway on the Coast Road in Oranmore from tomorrow morning. (15/1) The works will take place close to Oranmore Railw...

Met Eireann issues weather advisory alert for Galway

Met Eireann has issued a Moderate Advisory Warning for Galway. Arctic air will bring winter hazards this coming week. Sharp to severe frosts are expected ...

President Higgins unveils new James Joyce Plaque at Rahoon Cemetery

A plaque honouring the work of James Joyce has been unveiled at Rahoon Cemetery by President Michael D Higgins. The plaque honours the connection of Micha...

Eight awards for Galway schools at BT Young Scientist and technology Exhibition

Galway schools have won eight awards at the 60th BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition. Five Galway schools won awards at this year’s BT Youn...