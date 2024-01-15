Substantial CLÁR funding for nine Galway projects

Over €315,000 in funding has been announced for nine Galway projects under the CLÁR programme

Each of the projects, spanning amenity areas to meals on wheels, are receiving various amounts up to €51,000 under the latest round of funding.

€51,000 has been granted toward Cleas Crafts in Inis Oírr, while €41,000 will go toward the development of Lettermullen Community Hall and health and safety work at Páirc Spraoi.

€50,000 has been granted toward a walking track and sensory garden in Dunmore, and another €50,000 for upgrades to outdoor facilities at Ballinakill National School in Loughrea.

The top amount has also been given to Miltown Community Council for a walkway on the river bank, and to Meels on Wheels in Ballinasloe.

Arran Development Co-operative will receive €45,000 for a beach seating area, along with €28,000 for a reference library.

While Ballinakill, Leitir Mealláin will get €21,000 to improve an amenity viewing area.