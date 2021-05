print

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Submissions are being sought for sites for proposed elective hospitals in Galway, Cork and Dublin.

The Sláintecare programme implementation office is inviting submissions for suitable sites.

These include sites in HSE or healthcare ownership, sites in other public sector ownership, as well as privately owned sites.

The process is part of a preliminary business case which is subject to government decision

A deadline has been set for the end of this month.