Galway Bay fm newsroom – Submissions are open to the public on purposed amendments to the Draft Tuam Local Area Plan.

The Proposed Material Alterations were made following consideration of previous submissions from councillors and members of the public.

The changes are on public display at the Council Chamber in the city, at Tuam Library and the Tuam Area Office.

Submissions can be sent via post, online or via email to Galway County Council, and must be sent before 4PM on July 26th.