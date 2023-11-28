Galway Bay FM

28 November 2023

Submissions invited on Draft Loughrea Local Area Plan SS

Members of the public are being invited to give their views on the Draft Loughrea Local Area Plan

The plan, which set out plans and goals for the area from 2024-2030, is now on public display and can be viewed until 4PM on January 15th

It’s available on Galway County Council’s website, and in person at the council building in the city, Loughrea Library and the Loughrea Area Office

Submissions can be made online, by email or posted to Galway County Council on Prospect Hill

