28 November 2023
Submissions invited on Draft Loughrea Local Area Plan SS
Members of the public are being invited to give their views on the Draft Loughrea Local Area Plan
The plan, which set out plans and goals for the area from 2024-2030, is now on public display and can be viewed until 4PM on January 15th
It’s available on Galway County Council’s website, and in person at the council building in the city, Loughrea Library and the Loughrea Area Office
Submissions can be made online, by email or posted to Galway County Council on Prospect Hill