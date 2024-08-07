SU President at UG says scams rife as Gardaí warn over increasingly sophisticated efforts targeting students

If it’s too good to be true – it’s probably a scam.

That’s the message from the Students Union President at University of Galway, as Gardaí are warning of advanced rental scams.

Students may now be shown AI generated photos, sent fake contracts or even fake keys, to make a scam appear more convincing.

David Nevin has been speaking to the SU President Faye Ni Dhomhnaill about the pressure students are under.