7 August 2024

~1 minutes read

SU President at UG says scams rife as Gardaí warn over increasingly sophisticated efforts targeting students

Share story:
SU President at UG says scams rife as Gardaí warn over increasingly sophisticated efforts targeting students

If it’s too good to be true – it’s probably a scam.

That’s the message from the Students Union President at University of Galway, as Gardaí are warning of advanced rental scams.

Students may now be shown AI generated photos, sent fake contracts or even fake keys, to make a scam appear more convincing.

David Nevin has been speaking to the SU President Faye Ni Dhomhnaill about the pressure students are under.

Share story:

Galway player wins €120k in EuroMillions draw

A player from Galway has won just over 120 thousand euro in last night’s EuroMillions draw. The player matched 5 numbers and One Lucky Star, and has...

Garda appeal over teenager missing from city

Gardai are seeking the public’s help in finding a Galway teenager who has gone missing. 15 year old Thamee Chisale was last seen at his home in Galw...

Number of vacant homes in Galway still 50% higher than national average

The number of vacant homes across Galway is still almost 50% higher than the national average. That’s according to the latest Residential Buildings ...

Long-serving staff members celebrate 30 years of Boston Scientific

Ten employees at Boston Scientific are celebrating a milestone achievement this year – they’ve been with the company since it first opened 30 ...