SU assures it remains independent despite new formal partnership with University of Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The University of Galway’s Students Union says it remains independent despite announcing a new formal partnership with the university.

The new agreement was set out in a plan going back to 2018, and sets out a committment to regular and open communication and collaboration between the SU and University.

President of the SU, Sai Gujulla, says the aim is to formalise the likes of on-campus social events, student feedback and university committee representation.

Sai is assuring students that the partnership will not stop the SU from protesting key issues, and he promises it remains independent: