Galway Bay fm newsroom – Travellers in Galway are living in conditions that are in breach of human-rights regulations.

That’s according to those living in 18 halting sites across the county.

A new study which will be launched at NUI Galway this morning (11am) claims there are overcrowding and structural issues, along with rat infestations, in Traveller accommodation.

For more, tune into Galway Bay fm news at 10…