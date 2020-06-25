Study shows Galway Bay would be vulnerable if a tsunami hits Ireland

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new study shows that Galway Bay would be among the most vulnerable spots in the country if a tsunami were to hit Ireland

A study by Geological Survey Ireland has found that Galway Bay, and Dunmore East in Co Waterford would be vulnerable as the western and south eastern coasts are most at risk

Researchers at UCD are working on a new digital system which they claim may greatly reduce the impact of tsunamis on coastlines.

The last major tsunami to affect Ireland was in 1755.