22 February 2024

Study shows decline in mental health and wellbeing among adolescents in West

Study shows decline in mental health and wellbeing among adolescents in West

A study carried out at University of Galway shows a decline in wellbeing and mental health among adolescents in the West.

The study examined Planet Youth surveys, which saw 15,000 transition year students self-report on a range of topics.

They focused on patterns of stressful and traumatic incidents young people experience at home, in school, and among their peer group.

The study found that a significant number of adolescents reported self-harming, particularly those who faced adversity in multiple contexts.

Speaking to Galway Talks, research member Dr Caroline Heary outlined how it’s a major risk factor.

