14 August 2024

Study ranks Galway as having poor potential for future olympians

A new study has revealed that Galway has somewhat poor potential for future olympians.

The study from The Lagoon Activity Centre in Cork examined online search data from the past 12 years.

The research looked at the most popular Olympic Sports search terms in Ireland, including athletics, gymnastics, rowing, scull, boxing clubs, swimming, and swimming lessons.

By looking at search data, the study aimed to geolocate which cities, towns and counties show the most interest in olympic sports and facilities.

It calculates a score for each location based on the level of activity and interest.

Topping the poll is Cork City – with a score of 381, followed by Clonroche Co Wexford at 359 and Ratoath Co Meath at 322.

By comparison, Galway is way down in the polls, with Galway City the first to appear with a score of just 188.

The only other Galway location in the tables is Ballinasloe, with a score of just 22.

