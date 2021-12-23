Study on light rail for Galway could be carried out next year

From the Galway Bay FM Newsroom- A feasibility study on a light rail system for Galway could get underway as soon as next year.

It’s as the Galway Transport Strategy, published in 2016, is to be reviewed by the National Transport Authority in conjunction with Galway City and County Council.

In a parlimentary response to Galway West Deputy Catherine Connolly, Galway West TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton said a light rail study should be carried out as part of this process in the coming year.

She said this approach would be preferable over a stand-alone study to assess the holistic role all modes of transport, including light rail, could play in meeting public demand.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has previously shown a keen interest in a light rail system for Galway and earlier this year pledged that a review would be carried out.

Deputy Connolly feels light rail is a sustainable solution that would make a significant difference.