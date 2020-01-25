Study finds shape and landscape of Galway suitable for rail system

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new maths-based report has determined that the shape of Galway City makes the creation of a light rail system more feasible.

The study was carried out at the School of Mathematics, Statistics and Applied Mathematics at NUI Galway.

It examined the role of geometric information in determining the utility of a small urban light rail or tram system.

It found the rectangular shape of Galway City – which is three times longer than it is wide – makes such a system more feasible than in many other cities, particularly those which are circular in shape.

However, the assessment is offered from a scientific point of view, and is not a study on the sustainability or overall viability of a rail system for Galway.