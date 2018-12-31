Current track
Study finds Owenriff river recorded highest temperature during 2018 heatwave

Written by on 31 December 2018

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway’s Owenriff river catchment area recorded the highest temperature of all Irish rivers and lakes during this year’s heatwave.

According to Inland Fisheries Ireland, temperatures in Irish lakes and rivers during the summer’s heatwave reached lethal levels for fish species, notably salmon and trout.

The Irish Times reports that the highest temperatures during 2018 were in the Owenriff catchment where lethal water temperatures of more than 24.7 degrees were recorded over 13 days.

The trend was most pronounced in the west of Ireland, according to pilot studies on the risk posed to fish communities by high temperatures which were submitted to the Department of Climate Action and Environment in December.

More at 10..

