Study finds Galway only 13th best county for drivers

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A new study has revealed that Galway is far from the best county in which to be a driver.

The study, carried out by insurance company Chill,looked at a number of factors – and found Galway was deserving of a score of just over 50 percent.

The less than stellar score of 51 percent for Galway places the county in 13th position in the national rankings.

It was calculated by looking at a range of criteria – such as driving test pass rates, number of collisions, level of car theft and average rainfall.

Galway has a local pass rate of 54 percent; 2.3 collisions per one thousand drivers; and 39 inches of annual rainfall on average.

It fares above average on car theft, with a level of less than 0.5 percent.

Overall, Longford was named the best county for drivers – with high pass rates, low incidents of theft, and the lowest average rainfall in the country.