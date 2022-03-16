Study finds a third of Galway adults not getting enough protein

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A study has found that over a third of Galway adults may not be getting enough protein.

The research, carried out by iReach, was conducted among 1 thousand people with a particular focus on protein in adult diets.

In Galway, 37 percent said they either do not eat enough protein, or are unaware if they’re consuming the required amount.

Nationally, over two-thirds of those aged 18 to 24 believe they eat enough protein – but this drops to just over half of those over 40 years of age.