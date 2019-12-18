Students’ Union to meet with NUIG President following regulator report on University Foundation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The NUI Galway Student’s Union is today meeting with the President of the University to discuss the recently published Charities Regulator inspection report on the University Foundation

The inspection examined areas including funds spent on taxi services, business class flights and 4 or 5 star accommodation and funds used on spousal travel.

The Students’ Union released an official statement expressing its outrage about the University Foundation’s spending practices.

The union is asking for student representatives to be put on the board of the Foundation to help oversee its management.

Speaking on the Student Union Instagram President Clare Austick said she's hopeful today's meeting will help ensure such spending practices will not be repeated