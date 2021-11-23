Student’s union calls on NUI Galway to move upcoming exams on line in light of latest Covid figures

From the Galway Bay FM newsroom:

The President of the student’s union at NUI Galway has accused the college of putting students at risk by holding in house exams before Christmas.

In a statement to Galway Bay FM news, a spokesperson for NUIG says the college has advised students that they can request a deferral if they cannot come to campus for in-person examinations next month because of Covid-19.

The statement also outlines that decisions on the type of deferred assessment will be made at a local level and students will be given an opportunity to complete them before the end of the academic year.

The student’s union contends that if students are unable to sit their exams before Christmas, some could be be facing a large number of exams in a short space of time at the end of Semester 2 next year.

NUIG Student’s Union President Róisín Nic Lochlainn is urging college authorities to move the upcoming exams online for the sake of student welfare.