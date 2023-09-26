Galway Bay FM

26 September 2023

~1 minutes read

Students to sleep rough in Eyre Square to highlight accommodation crisis

Share story:
Students to sleep rough in Eyre Square to highlight accommodation crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Students at the University of Galway are set to camp out at Eyre Square on Wednesday to highlight the accommodation crisis.

Students will meet at the Quad at 4:30 on Wednesday afternoon for a brief protest, and will march to Eyre Square from there.

Before they sleep rough for the night, the Student’s Union will deliver further speeches, emphasising the financial struggles facing students.

Students’ Union President Dean Kenny has been speaking to David Nevin

.

 

 

Share story:

Offshore wind project links up with Galway Hooker Association to boost boat racing

Galway Bay fm newsroom-  A company planning to develop a large offshore wind farm nine miles west of the Connemara coast at Sceirde Rocks has teamed up w...

Galway Volunteer Centre hosts online update for community groups

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Non-profit organisations across Galway are being invited to attend an online event this week hosted by the Galway Volunteer...

County councillors reject recommendation to increase Local Property Tax by 15%

Galway Bay fm newsroom – County councillors have roundly rejected a recommendation to increase Local Property Tax by 15 percent next year. At Count...

X-Ray Facility for Tuam delayed until mid-2024

Galway Bay FM newsroom-Works to install a X-ray facility in Tuam will not be completed until mid-2024. It had been expected the facility at the Primary Ca...