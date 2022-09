Galway Bay fm newsroom – A group of students have spent the night in tents on Eyre Square protesting the accommodation crisis.

From 6pm yesterday, the group of up to 100, marched from the University of Galway to Eyre Square.

Around 15 of them pitched tents and slept out in the heart of Galway city overnight.

Our reporter Joseph Murray is currently at the scene, and he has been speaking to them this morning: