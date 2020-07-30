Students’ society slams NUI Galway for rise in college creche fees

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A students’ society at NUI Galway has criticised the university for raising the weekly fees at the college créche.

NUIG Life Society claims fees have increased from 174 to 220 euro per week.

The Society says it’s “disgraceful” that NUI Galway has increased the fee during a global pandemic which is causing financial stress for students.

The group has written to Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris asking him to ensure that students who are parents are not saddled with extra costs for on-campus childcare.

Spokesperson for the group, Luke Power says it's a further anti-student decision