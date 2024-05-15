Galway Bay FM

15 May 2024

Three quarters of Galway students say social media makes them worry about body image

72 percent of secondary school students in Galway say that social media has made them worry about their body image.

The Galway figure is 13 percent higher than the national average, according to a new report from Studyclix.

It also found that 70 per cent of secondary school students say their parents don’t put any restrictions on their smartphone use.

Studyclix founder Luke Saunders says the mental health of students is suffering because of what they’re being exposed to:

