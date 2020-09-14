Students set to return to NUIG campus accommodation from September 21st

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Students will return to NUI Galway campus accommodation from September 21st.

The university already has 300 students in campus accommodation after welcoming international students since the end of July – hosting students from the non-green countries for their self isolation period.

The purpose built student units were also open through summer to accommodate students who could not return home due to travel restrictions or other issues arising from the pandemic.

The newer Gold Crest village was also rented out in small numbers to the tourist market during the peak summer season.

Ann Duggan is Director of Commerical Services at NUIG – she told Keith Finnegan on Galway Talks that campus accommodation was pre-sold before the pandemic and is currently full with a strong waiting list.

Students returning will receive a virtual orientation process introducing them to campus life as well as a presentation from the community Gardai and the SU President.

She says extensive planning has taken place to ensure students can return in a safe manner following public health guidelines….