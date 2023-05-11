Students issue open letter to UG President over attack on Chinese students

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Students have issued an open letter to the University of Galway President over a serious attack on Chinese students.

The incident happened at a location on campus on Saturday, as the students were hosting a picnic in the early evening.

One young man in his 20’s was taken to UHG with non life-threatening injuries.

The open letter demands greater action to ensure a safe, welcoming and monitored campus, and more timely and transparent communication.

It’s been signed by several hundred people, many of them international students.

Speaking to Galway Talks, student Tian said the victims released a statement describing what happened.