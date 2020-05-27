Students in the west warned not to sign up for accommodation until plans to reopen colleges confirmed

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Students in the west are being warned not to sign up for accommodation until they get clarity on plans for lectures.

Students are still awaiting information on how third level institutions will operate in the coming academic year.

The USI and Threshold say it’s not clear yet how frequently students will have to attend lectures on campus.

CEO of Threshold John Mark McCafferty is advising students not to hand over a deposit until they're absolutely sure they need the accommodation