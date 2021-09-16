Students from Holy Rosary College Mountbellew selected to rear five Angus calves in schools competition

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Students from Holy Rosary College in Mountbellew have been selected to rear five Angus calves in schools competition

At a special event at the National Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois today broadcaster Carl Mullan revealed the six schools that will progress as finalists in the Certified Irish Angus school’s competition.

Among the finalist groups challenged to rear Angus calves were Peter O’Neill, Oisin Colleran, Amy Higgins and Cormac Delaney from Holy Rosary College, Mountbellew.

The unique competition sees the student groups actively involved in the rearing of five Irish Angus cattle over the next 18 months in order to allow them to gain an understanding of the care and attention that is required to produce top quality Irish beef under a sustainable family farming system.

The Galway group join students from St. Louis’ High School, Rathmines; Ursuline Secondary School, Thurles; Ardscoil Phádraig, Granard; Abbey Community College, Boyle; St. Brigid’s Secondary School, Killarney as the successful finalists for this year’s competition.

During the interview stages, these groups stood out to the judges for taking great interest in the agri-food industry and for bringing new perspectives, ideas, and findings to the competition.

Each of the finalists will receive the financial benefit involved in the selling of the animals on completion of the project. The winning students also receive an additional grant of €2,000 for their further education.