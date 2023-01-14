Students from Galway schools take home 7 prizes from the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

Students from Galway schools have taken home 7 prizes from the 2023 BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition which finished yesterday evening at the RDS.

The students won prizes in the Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences, Technology and Social & Behavioural Sciences categories.

Coláiste Naomh Eoin on Inis Meáin won two awards.

Chloe Ní Chonghaile, Mairtin O Conghaile and Amy Ní Chlèirigh won the Geological Survey of Ireland Award and were second in the junior group for their project Cumhacht na dtonn ar Inis Meáin- An féidir le fórsa nach féidir a stopadh rud dochorraithe a bhogadh which deals with coastal erosion.

Their principal Mairead Ni Fhatharta spoke to John Mulligan. She told him that it was a phenomenal achievement.

Angelina O Neill from Presentation College Galway took second in the Junior Individual category for her project Making Plastic out of Fish scales, Diarmuid Hayes from Coláiste Iognaid took third in the senior individual with his project Mathematics can keep us honest.

Ava Connery from St Brigid’s College Loughrea was third in the intermediate for her project G.E.T together – Girls in Engineering and Technology and there were highly commended awards for Ranya Kaushik of Dominican College for the project Is the Irish educational system inadvertently favouring morning larks? And for Liam Murphy and Cathal O’Grady-Corcoran of Coláiste Mhuire Máthair for their project How we could have saved the Pirates! An analysis of the best cooking methods to save Vitamin C.