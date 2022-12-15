Students from Galway receive scholarships in Johnson & Johnson awards programme

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Two students from Galway have been granted scholarships as part of Johnson & Johnson’s Women in STEM2(squared)D Undergraduate Awards Programme.

Jennifer Cazabon, from Moycullen, and Grace Joyce, from Salthill, are studying in University of Limerick, where the programme was first introduced.

The students will receive an award, leadership training, industry mentoring, the chance to attend career workshops, visit Johnson & Johnson sites and participate in WiSTEM2D events.

The Undergraduate programme aims to encourage and develop women in STEM2D industries by sponsoring them at critical points in their educations and careers.