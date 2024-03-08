8 March 2024
Students from 5 Galway schools presented with Special Irish Recognition Awards by University of Galway
34 students from 5 Galway schools have been honoured at a ceremony at the University of Galway for achieving a distinction in their higher level Irish Junior Cycle examination
They have been presented with a Special Irish Recognition Award by the University’s Deputy President and Registrar Professor Pól Ó Dochartaigh for scoring between 90% and 100%.
The Students are:
Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin, an Cheathrú Rua – Róisín Ní Mhainnín, Liam Ó Ceallaigh, Caoimhe Ní Ghríofa, Córa de Buitléar, Molly Smith and Máire Ní Fhéinidh
Calasanctius College, Oranmore Emma Kelly, Grace Keane and Keelin Brady
Coláiste Bhaile Chláir, Claregalway – Seán Mooney, Liadh Duane, Luke McArdle and Sarah Keating
Coláiste Iognáid, Galway City – Paddy Smyth, Oisín Ó Conaire, Zack Ó Ceallaigh, George Gallagher, Daniel Mitchell, Rowan Edwards, Ella Grace Lee, James Silke, Paul Schofield, Mark Egan, Ava Bourke, Niamh Drea, Riona Murphy, Eilí McMahon, Mai Given, Caoimhe Carolan, Kate Higgins, Isabelle Doorley and Zoe Costello
Yeats College, Galway City – Aarushi Samal and Aoibhe Landers
Students from Donegal, Clare, Mayo, Leitrim, Sligo and Roscommon were also honoured at the Galway ceremony