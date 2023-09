Students brave Storm Agnes to camp out in Eyre Square to highlight housing crisis

Galway Bay fm newsroom- A group of 12 University of Galway students braved the elements and camped out in Eyre Square last night to highlight the housing crisis.

They were supported by 50 other students who marched from the University to Eyre Square in wet and windy conditions yesterday evening.

Our reporter Leah Hogarty spoke to some of them this morning.