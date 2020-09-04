Students booking accommodation in Galway urged to be cautious over online scams

Galway Bay fm newsroom – NUIG’s Students’ Union is warning students to be aware of online scams when booking accommodation in the city for the academic year.

It comes as many students search for a room for the upcoming academic year using online renting sites and social media

NUIG students are also confused and frustrated over the delay in the university giving out the timetables and details of what classes are online or on campus

GMIT finalised its courses early this week, and furnished new and continuing students with the details

The NUIG Students’ Union is advising accommodation seekers to be aware of scammers who claim they’re abroad and can’t organise viewings, but still request a deposit.

They’re also advising students to take time when viewing a property, take photos of any damage and ensure receipts are provided for all financial transactions.

President of the Students’ Union, Padraic Toomey says students need to be careful.