NUIG SU urges caution when booking accommodation

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Despite a shortage of student accommodation for NUI Galway students, the Student’s Union is urging people not to panic into leases.

All campus accommodation is booked out this year, while the ongoing housing crisis is also adding to the difficult situation students are facing.

Sally-Ann Barrett raised the point that the lack of options makes it tough for students not to panic into committing to a rental situation.

However, NUIG SU Vice President, Imogen O’Flaherty Falconer, has said it is still important for students to exercise caution: