Student films by Graduates of ATU Galway to showcase at International Festival in Stuttgart

Two student films by graduates of the ATU Galway Animation and Game Design programme have been selected to showcase at an International Festival of Animation next month in Germany.

The International Trickfilm Festival of Animation will be held in Stuttgart from the 23rd to the 28th of April.

The short animations “The Dressmaker” and “Flash to the Past” are by Galway students Redmond O’Kelly, Magdalena Sikora, Seosamh Brock, Liam Burke and Alexander Navarro Mantari were completed as part of their studies on the Animation and Game Design honours degree course delivered in the School of Design and Creative Arts at ATU Galway city in Wellpark.

The films will be featured alongside the work of other Irish animators and students as part of Zeitgeist Irland 24, an initiative of Culture Ireland and the Embassy of Ireland, Germany, presented by Animation Ireland.

The films will be featured in a curated special programme celebrating Irish animation by highlighting emerging talent in the Irish animation sector which has an international reputation for storytelling, visual artistry, and new technology.