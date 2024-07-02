Galway Bay FM

2 July 2024

~1 minutes read

New University of Galway SU President describes Dáil bill on student accommodation as vital protection

Share story:
New University of Galway SU President describes Dáil bill on student accommodation as vital protection

Faye Ní Dhomhnaill has officially taken up the role of President of University of Galway Students’ Union.

The Law, English and Performing Arts graduate previously served as Vice President for the Irish language, and takes over the presidency from Dean Kenny.

It comes on the day that a Sinn Féin bill will be debated in the Dáil which is seeking to ban mandatory 51-week leases for student accommodation

This is something the SU has been campaigning for, and Faye says it’s vital the bill passes this evening:

Share story:

Public meeting to introduce international mental health movement to Connemara

Mental Health Ireland is hosting an event in Clifden later today to introduce the international mental health and wellbeing movement known as Thrive to Co...

Councillor says "shocking" state of Bridge Street must be addressed to create safe routes to Dunmore School

Any Safe Routes to School project for Dunmore National School will have to be closely linked with the “shocking” state of Bridge Street. That&...

Court directs HSE to take charge of Aperee Living Nursing Home in Ballinasloe on health and safety grounds

A court has ordered the cancellation of the registration of Aperee Living Nursing Home in Ballinasloe as a designated health centre. The HSE has been dire...

New housing development approved for Tuam

A new housing development has been approved for Tuam. The Department of Housing has granted Stage One approval for the provision of 40 new housing units a...