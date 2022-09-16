ATU Galway SU shares accommodation “horror” stories

Galway Bay fm newsroom – ATU Galway Student’s Union has been sharing what they describe as “horror” stories highlighting the accommodation crisis.

The SU President has described two situations – one student who is paying 900 a month to live with 9 others, and another who is converting a van to live in for the academic year.

It comes as the French Embassy is now warning students travelling to Ireland for college of the housing crisis – saying it’s more expensive than Paris.

Speaking on Galway Talks, SU President Colin Kearney, shared what he refers to as “horror” situations: