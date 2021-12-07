Stronger storm conditions to hit coastal areas in Galway this afternoon or evening

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has escaped the worst effects of Storm Barra so far – but it’s expected the worst is yet to hit coastal areas of the county and will likely arrive at some point late this afternoon or evening.

Meteorologist with Met Eireann, Liz Walsh, says areas like Clifden and Galway City in particular will likely experience severe gusts.

Galway City Council is prepared for potential flooding, as storm conditions are set to coincide with high-tide at around 7.30pm.

However, if the current wind patterns continue, the threat of flooding will be greatly alleviated.

Speaking to Keith Finnegan, Liz Walsh says for Galway, the storm is far from over.

Senior Engineer with Galway City Council, Unsinn Finn, says it’s still a signifcant event but wind conditions are looking favorable at the moment in terms of flooding.

These people in Salthill this afternoon felt the storm has been mild so far.

Photo – Windy.com