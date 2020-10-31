Strong winds expected across Galway as orange weather warning now in effect

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A status orange wind warning is now in place for Galway – with gusts of up to 130 km/h expected throughout the day.

The warning came into effect at 8am – and will remain in place until 4 o’ clock this afternoon.

Met Eireann says strong southwest to west winds associated with Storm Aiden will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h – with severe and damaging gusts of 100 to 130km/h.

A number of other weather alerts are also in effect across the country with extremely windy conditions expected for the rest of the day.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says damaging gusts are particularly likely near the coast…

To hear more, tune into Galway Bay fm news….