Strong turnout at protest over closure of Day Centre in Loughrea

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Dozens of people braved the relentless rain and wind in Loughrea this morning for a protest over the continued closure of the Seven Springs Day Centre.

Up to 50 people, armed with umbrellas and placards, attended the event organised by Councillor Geraldine Donohue.

It comes as the HSE has advised that the centre will not reopen until August and will only operate for one day a week initially.

But locals argue this vital service has been closed for far too long and those who rely on it cannot afford to wait any longer.

