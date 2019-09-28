Strong turnout at city rally against Direct Provision

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a strong turnout in the city this evening for a rally against Direct Provision, which is currently marching towards Salthill.

The event is organised by the Galway Anti Racism Network and aims to highlight the inhumane conditions at Direct Provision centres, both in Galway and nationwide.

The rally assembled at Eyre Square shortly before 4 o’ clock, where speeches were heard – before it set off towards the Eglinton Direct Provision Centre in Salthill.

There are currently 2 centres in the city – the Eglinton in Salthill, and the Great Western at Eyre Square.

It follows another silent protest in Oughterard this morning against a possible centre in the town – which was attended by over 1,500 people.

These people at today’s event in the city explain why they are taking part in the rally.