Strong turnout at city protest against overturning of right to abortion in US

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There was a strong turnout at a protest in the city yesterday evening – against the overturning of the right to abortion in the US.

The event began at Eyre Square, where activists and health workers addressed a large crowd.

Those in attendance then marched down Shop Street towards Spanish Arch – with the parade leader using a mega-phone to chant various slogans.

Along their journey, they were met with messages of support and applause.

This American tourist happened on the event at Spanish Arch and spoke to David Nevin: